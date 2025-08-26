Glen Powell Will Never Play James Bond For An Extremely Obvious Reason

It was announced in February 2025 that Amazon was to be given complete creative control over the James Bond film franchise. The Cold War-era spy caper series, based on the novels by Ian Fleming, had previously been closely protected by the members of the Broccoli family, who made sure that James Bond movies were made in (what they deemed to be) the proper fashion since 1962. Now that Amazon has creative control, the 007 series will certainly begin to look a lot different; one might wonder if evil billionaires will still be the villains in James Bond movies now that Jeff Bezos, himself an unscrupulous billionaire, is in charge of it. The politics of resurrecting James Bond in the mid-2020s is going to be fraught, and one will have to tread carefully if they want the character to remain relevant.

What we know for sure is that Amazon will be making another James Bond movie as soon as time permits, and the mad dash to cast a new actor in the role is currently underway. We also know that speculating about which actor will play the next James Bond is a marvelous game for fans. As of this writing, most everyone likely has a preferred Bond in mind, from Tom Holland to Idris Elba. I'd like to see Lashana Lynch, personally.

Some fans have floated the idea that the dazzling Glen Powell should play James Bond. He's proven chameleonic in Richard Linklater's 2023 film "Hit Man," and proven a box office draw in films like "Twisters" and "Someone Like You." Powell has an ineffable movie star quality that he could easily massage into the unflappable British cool that 007 possesses.

Powell, however, went on record in the Hollywood Reporter recently to put the kibosh on those speculations. He has said definitively that he will not be playing James Bond. Mainly because he's from Texas, and he feels that a British actor should play the British character.