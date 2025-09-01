The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco Starred In A Movie Made For Brady Bunch Fans

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There was a minor scandal in the pop culture world when actor Barry Williams (writing with Chris Kreski) published his 1992 autobiography, "Growing Up Brady: I Was a Teenage Greg." Williams famously played the wholesome teenager Greg Brady on Sherwood Schwartz's hit 1974 sitcom "The Brady Bunch," and he revealed that, behind the scenes, he dated Maureen McCormick, the actress who played Greg's sister, Marcia. He also talked about how he often butted heads with Robert Reed, who played Greg's father, Mike, and sometimes even argued with Schwartz himself. Williams also spread some gossip about how his other co-stars Eve Plumb and Christopher Knight (who played siblings Jan and Peter Brady), were once caught necking in a prop van. It seems Williams is very much the sort of person to kiss and tell.

In 2000, NBC and Sherwood Schwartz collaborated on a TV movie adaptation of "Growing Up Brady" that detailed all the behind-the-scenes drama of "The Brady Bunch" as Williams described it. The TV movie was an adaptation, of course, so some of the real-world events were changed to fit a more satisfying movie structure. The TV movie was directed by Richard A. Colla, one of the stars of "Days of Our Lives" in the 1960s, and a prolific TV director thereafter. The "Brady" actors and crew were all played by younger lookalikes. Schwartz was played by Michael Tucker. Florence Henderson was played by Rebeccah Bush, while Robert Reed was played by Daniel Hugh Kelly. Williams narrated the film, but Adam Brody played Williams on camera.

Kaley Cuoco, the future star of "8 Simple Rules" and "The Big Bang Theory," played the young Maureen McCormick, making the actress sitcom royalty. Not only did she star in several hit shows of her own, but she was also, in a roundabout way, Marcia Brady.