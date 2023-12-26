The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Monkees

For my money, the Monkees are way, way more interesting than the Beatles.

According to Andrew Sandoval's thorough and invaluable book "The Monkees: The Day-By-Day Story of the '60s TV Pop Sensation," an ad was put in Variety and the Hollywood Reporter on September 8, 1965, looking for "four insane boys" to be the members of a new pre-fabricated pop band. The band would also star in a TV series — deliberately meant to evoke Richard Lester's 1964 Beatles film "A Hard Day's Night" — that would use their real names, but present their lives as a fictional merry-go-round of kooky shenanigans.

The producers zeroed in on former child actor Micky Dolenz, a friend of musician Stephen Stills named Peter Tork, a British, boyish heartthrob named Davy Jones, and heir to the Liquid Paper fortune, Mike Nesmith. Their TV series debuted on September 12, 1966, the week after "Star Trek" debuted, and six months into the "Batman" phenomenon. It was a good time to be a little kid watching TV. "The Monkees" was gloriously silly, written by Bob Rafelson who would go on to make "Five Easy Pieces." Dolenz, Tork, Jones, and Nesmith had wonderful chemistry and easily inhabited their slapstick universe.

Even at the time, the Monkees were mocked for their inorganic formation, and many often said they didn't play their own instruments. They eventually did. They also longed to break out, aching to make real art and deconstruct their status as pop properties. They did so in the special "33 1/3 Revolutions Per Monkee." Be sure to watch the 1968 film "Head," and witness a surreal epic better than any of the Beatles movies.

Only one of the Monkees is still with us, as are some of the show's more notable guest stars. Let's look.