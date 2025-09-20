What Happened To The Cast Of The Kids In The Hall?

It was 1984, somewhere in Calgary, Canada, that young upstarts Bruce McCulloch and Mark McKinney — performing in a local comedy troupe — would first meet fellow comedians Dave Foley and Kevin McDonald, performing in another comedy troupe. The quartet vibed well, and decided to tour the comedy circuit as the Kids in the Hall. In 1985, Scott Thompson joined the group as well, and it's been those five kids ever since.

Producer Lorne Michaels assembled the Kids for their own sketch comedy series, simply called "The Kids in the Hall," in 1988, and the troupe's semi-surreal, certainly offbeat, often confrontational, and weirdly dark comedy reached a mass audience. "The Kids in the Hall" ran 101 episodes over its five seasons, ending its run in 1995.

In 1996, the troupe made their first and only feature film, "Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy," a strange piece of work about an ultra-powerful antidepressant that forces the population into comas. The film wasn't a hit, however, and the troupe limped away, licked their wounds, and reunited in 2000 for a series of successful live shows. They repeated the gag in 2008, made a TV miniseries ("Death Comes to Town") in 2010, before finally rebooting their original series in 2022 on Prime Video. The premise of the reboot was that, thanks to a $1 coin spent on a VHS at a garage sale in 2022, "Brain Candy" had finally broken even. That was enough to (literally) resurrect the dead troupe.

Of course, each member of the Kids had a successful solo career. All five of them have notable shows, movies, or other projects that their fans might know about, but which might be obscure to casual readers. Here's a brief rundown at what each of the Kids has gotten up to in the last few decades.