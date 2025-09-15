Why Martin Henderson's Dr. Nathan Riggs Left Grey's Anatomy

After Dr. Derek Shepherd, the love of Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) life played by Patrick Dempsey on "Grey's Anatomy," died a prolonged death as a result of a car accident in season 11, Shonda Rhimes' long-running medical drama seemed to feel an inexplicable need to pair Meredith up with a new man as quickly as possible. (Pompeo ultimately weighed in on that impulse; we'll circle back to her extraordinarily, wonderfully blunt reaction.) This came in the form of Dr. Nathan Riggs, a character played by Martin Henderson during the 12th season of "Grey's Anatomy." A military surgeon who works alongside the recently deployed Dr. April Kepner (Sarah Drew) and has long-standing beef with Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital's trauma attending Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), Nathan is a nice enough guy ... but his romance with Meredith is forced and weird, and everybody knows it, including Pompeo.

When it comes to Nathan's trajectory on "Grey's Anatomy," here's the gist. After bringing a young boy in need of advanced medical help alongside April to Seattle from Jordan, Nathan ends up working at Grey Sloan Memorial as an attending cardiothoracic surgeon alongside Meredith's half-sister, department chief Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary). Despite Maggie's crush on Nathan — and enmity between him and Meredith, who tells Nathan that she sides with Owen before even knowing what their issue is — Meredith and Nathan end up hooking up and, after keeping it a secret, start publicly dating.

Everything changes in the season 13 finale of "Grey's Anatomy" when it's revealed that Dr. Megan Hunt (Abigail Spencer), Owen's sister who served with him and Nathan in Iraq — and was engaged to Nathan — is alive, despite being presumed dead after a helicopter crash in the Middle East. After Meredith performs a groundbreaking abdominal wall transplant on Megan, Nathan brings her adopted son, Farouk (Bardia Seiri), to Seattle, and the two rekindle their romance; Owen and Nathan also make up, as their argument was about Megan in the first place. Meredith, who would do anything to learn that Derek is still alive, tells Nathan to be with Megan, and he, Megan, and Farouk move to Los Angeles to start a new life.

That's what happens to Nathan Riggs on "Grey's Anatomy," more or less. So what was going on behind the scenes?