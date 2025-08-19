How Ellen Pompeo Felt About Patrick Dempsey Leaving Grey's Anatomy

Some of the best "Grey Anatomy's" episodes involve Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) cozying up and being in love with each other. For years, they were the show's standout couple, and the actors' on-screen chemistry was so strong that Pompeo's real-life husband got jealous watching them smooch. That said, while the performers seemingly got along behind the scenes (some rumors claim there was friction between them), Pompeo felt somewhat validated after Dempsey left "Grey's Anatomy" in season 11.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, Pompeo revealed that her co-star's exit gave her more power when negotiating her contracts to remain part of the hit medical drama's ensemble. She recalled network executives repeatedly telling her that they didn't need her to stay on while Dempsey was still there, as he was popular enough to carry the show. When he left, though, Pompeo had more leverage to command a higher price. As she put it:

"At one point, I asked for $5,000 more than him just on principle, because the show is 'Grey's Anatomy,' and I'm Meredith Grey. They wouldn't give it to me. And I could have walked away, so why didn't I? It's my show; I'm the number one. I'm sure I felt what a lot of these other actresses feel: 'Why should I walk away from a great part because of a guy?' You feel conflicted, but then you figure, 'I'm not going to let a guy drive me out of my own house.'"

According to Pompeo, the show experienced an upturn in the ratings when Dempsey's character was killed off, which she found rather amusing. However, it seems that his departure also sent ABC into panic mode, as the network was determined to find another hunky boy to play Meredith's new love interest.