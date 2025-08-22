The Best Willy Wonka Movie Is Getting A Chocolatey LEGO Set
Finding a Golden Ticket into Willy Wonka's chocolate factory might seem like your chance at finding true happiness, especially with a lifetime supply of chocolate as part of the prize for finding the shiny, foil paper. But let's not forget that four of the children who got Golden Tickets only ended up on a one-way trip to presumed death. Thankfully, now you can enjoy all the magic of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory without any of the risk.
LEGO has announced a new playset inspired by the classic 1971 film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," based on Roald Dahl's children's book "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."
Gene Wilder played the eccentric chocolatier, who is secretly hoping to find an eager, creative, imaginative mind to take over his chocolate factory when he's ready to leave his sugary empire behind. Meanwhile, an assembly of children, most of them brats, made their way through the factory and ended up missing out on the prize one by one, each meeting an appropriate fate for their misdeeds, until the lucky Charlie Bucket passed Wonka's admittedly traumatizing test to see if he was worthy of inheriting the entire factory.
Now, LEGO is bringing the wonder of the chocolate factory to life, from the edible park square to the chocolate river. You'll even get to build Wonka's terrifying little boat, the Wonkatania, which features prominently in one of the scariest scenes ever in a non-horror movie. But aside from that, this looks like a vibrant, colorful LEGO set that will bring the magic of the movie to life in building brick form.
Let's take a closer look at the "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" LEGO set below.
The Willy Wonka LEGO set is pure imagination
If you count yourself among the music makers and the dreamers of dreams, you can add the builder of bricks to that with this "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" LEGO set. It brings to life the first part of the factory that the kids walk into, and as Wonka informs the kids, everything in there is edible.
Designers Roberto Ceruti and Jody Padulano had this to say about their build, which originated at the LEGO Ideas website, where master builders can submit custom designs to be considered as official LEGO sets:
"Our inspiration came from the nostalgia and innocence of 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' – it simply had to become a LEGO set. The build took about four to five months, starting with the iconic movie scene. Thanks to new LEGO pieces, we could update the design and overcome challenges like perfecting the bridge and balancing the candy tree's look. Adding a motorized waterfall made the set truly special."
That's right, the set includes a moving chocolate waterfall that can be activated with a turning dial. There's even a secret door next to the waterfall that leads to Wonka's office, though it's not clear just how much of the office can be seen back there, based on the provided images.
In addition, the set includes nine minifigures of all the main characters: Willy Wonka, Charlie Bucket, Grandpa Joe, Augustus Gloop, Mike Teavee, Veruca Salt, Violet Beauregarde, and two Oompa Loompas. It's a little bit of a bummer that the parents of Mike, Veruca, Violet, and Augustus aren't included, but the set is so beautiful that we can't complain too much. After all, Augustus comes with a LEGO head that has a chocolate-covered face on the reverse side, and that's pretty cool. Plus, all the kids have their own Golden Ticket, too.
The "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" LEGO set costs $219.99 at The LEGO Shop, and it will be available starting on September 18, 2025.