The Best Willy Wonka Movie Is Getting A Chocolatey LEGO Set

Finding a Golden Ticket into Willy Wonka's chocolate factory might seem like your chance at finding true happiness, especially with a lifetime supply of chocolate as part of the prize for finding the shiny, foil paper. But let's not forget that four of the children who got Golden Tickets only ended up on a one-way trip to presumed death. Thankfully, now you can enjoy all the magic of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory without any of the risk.

LEGO has announced a new playset inspired by the classic 1971 film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," based on Roald Dahl's children's book "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

Gene Wilder played the eccentric chocolatier, who is secretly hoping to find an eager, creative, imaginative mind to take over his chocolate factory when he's ready to leave his sugary empire behind. Meanwhile, an assembly of children, most of them brats, made their way through the factory and ended up missing out on the prize one by one, each meeting an appropriate fate for their misdeeds, until the lucky Charlie Bucket passed Wonka's admittedly traumatizing test to see if he was worthy of inheriting the entire factory.

Now, LEGO is bringing the wonder of the chocolate factory to life, from the edible park square to the chocolate river. You'll even get to build Wonka's terrifying little boat, the Wonkatania, which features prominently in one of the scariest scenes ever in a non-horror movie. But aside from that, this looks like a vibrant, colorful LEGO set that will bring the magic of the movie to life in building brick form.

Let's take a closer look at the "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" LEGO set below.