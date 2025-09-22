After The Conjuring, Patrick Wilson And Vera Farmiga Starred In This Liam Neeson Action Movie

For us horror movie fans, it's fun when we see artists who we come to know for their spooky work stretch their legs in other genres and types of films. This can certainly be said for director Jaume Collet-Serra, who began his filmmaking career in 2005 with the loose remake of "House of Wax," a delightfully unique film that has gained an entire reputation on its own, partially due to the involvement of Paris Hilton but also thanks to Collet-Serra's bravura filmmaking. Right away, the director demonstrated an interest in branching out to other genres, following that film up with "Goal II: Living the Dream," a sequel to a 2005 British sports drama. Yet Collet-Serra didn't stray from horror too long, and his third feature, "Orphan," not only proved his commitment to the genre but also that his unique touch as seen in "House of Wax" was not a fluke.

Right after "Orphan," Collet-Serra made an unrelated trilogy of action films starring Liam Neeson: "Unknown," "Non-Stop," and "Run All Night." Neeson had recently experienced a career revitalization with the "Taken" films, demonstrating that an actor of advancing years could become an action icon, and his work with Collet-Serra helped prove that Neeson could do more than just "Taken" when in action mode. While Neeson was busy working with Martin Scorsese making "Silence," Collet-Serra made another move back to horror with the shark thriller "The Shallows." Given this dancing back and forth between horror and action, it was only a matter of time before those worlds would collide in a Collet-Serra film, and indeed they did, albeit in a most unexpected way.

In 2018, Collet-Serra and Neeson teamed up once again to make "The Commuter," and the director decided to cast a previous collaborator from "Orphan," Vera Farmiga, in a leading role. Ironically, Farmiga was joined on the film by her co-star of "The Conjuring" and "The Conjuring 2": Patrick Wilson. It's a casting that not only works well for "The Commuter," but also gives "Conjuring" and horror fans a little extra thrill.