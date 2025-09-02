This Iconic Stephen King Character Was Actually Based On Clint Eastwood

He's arguably Stephen King's greatest character and has appeared in eight novels, but The Gunslinger, Roland Deschain, is a hero that the renowned author revealed in his own book to be inspired by one of the most beloved movie stars in history.

Making his debut in 1982, Roland appeared in the first book of "The Dark Tower" series, "The Dark Tower: The Gunslinger." Kicking off what would become a massive battle between good and evil, the story marked the first encounter between Roland and his longtime foe and favorite in the Kingverse, Randall Flagg. Known for wearing a long black duster and guns that always find their target, Roland became a wandering hero similar to Clint Eastwood's Man With No Name. Of course, to look at any grizzled pistol-packing protagonist is to make an obvious comparison to the star who spent most of his career squinting at the camera and shooting down bad guys.

For King, though, he actually made a conscious effort to highlight what his readers were already thinking in both the third and final book of the series. The first nod to Eastwood was in one character's brief observation. The other was by King himself, when, after spending six years with Roland, Randall, and a host of different characters, he decided to throw himself into the mix and let The Gunslinger meet his maker.