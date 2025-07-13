How Stephen King Really Felt About Idris Elba's Failed The Dark Tower Adaptation

The hype around Stephen King's magnum opus "The Dark Tower" is more real than ever thanks to the upcoming adaptation by fellow horror master and serial King adaptation-maker Mike Flanagan ("Gerald's Game," "Doctor Sleep," "The Life of Chuck"). Granted, Flanagan's "The Dark Tower" TV series is taking pretty long, and there's no telling when we'll actually see the show on Amazon Prime Video. As such, patience is needed — though this may actually be a good thing since even an experienced King adapter like Flanagan will require plenty of time to wrangle the vast source material into a cohesive and hopefully great series.

That last part is imperative, because "The Dark Tower" already has one infamous entry in the failure category. The 2017 "Dark Tower" movie is a fantasy flop that ultimately found an audience on Netflix but was nigh-universally hated by critics. Understandably, people have been keen to learn what King thought about that bomb, and in a 2017 interview with Vulture, the author took some time to express his feelings towards the Nikolaj Arcel-directed film ... and revealed that while he gets what went wrong, he personally quite liked the movie: