The White Lotus Star Wishes This Naughty Season 3 Scene Hadn't Been Cut
Jason Isaacs's character, Tim, the patriarch of the well-to-do Ratliff family, was hands down one of the funniest members of the ensemble cast of the terrific "White Lotus" season 3 to watch unravel. He's a successful finance man, visiting the luxury resort in Thailand with his family, including his slightly delusional and checked-out wife, Victoria (Parker Posey), and his spoiled children, Lochlan (Sam Nivola), Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), and Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger). Tim doesn't have much time to relax and enjoy his stay because soon after arriving, he receives a troubling phone call from a journalist (and then his former business partner) telling him that his involvement in a previous money laundering scheme will potentially land him in prison — and leave his family without the fortune he amassed.
The more the investigation at home progresses, the more Tim starts to freak out and spiral mentally. He doesn't speak a word about this problem to his family, which nearly drives him into a nervous breakdown. At first, he thinks he can take care of it by himself without alarming his loved ones, but soon realizes that there's not much he can do — especially not from thousands of miles away from home. At his lowest, he entertains the thought of killing his entire family and then taking his own life as a possible solution to avoid the financially ruinous nightmare that awaits him back in the US once the vacation ends. I won't spoil how things eventually turn out for the Ratliffs, but let's just say that every intense and stress-filled moment is enjoyable to watch throughout the eight-episode season. But as it happens, according to the 62-year-old actor, there were even more hilarious scenes and gags that didn't make it into the show.
There was even more nudity in The White Lotus season 3 than what we saw
It's fair to say that season 3 (and the two seasons before it) of the HBO hit series abounds with sexual energy and hot moments, including scenes where bathrobes and underwear tend to be in short supply. Besides moments from Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sam Nivola, Aimee Lou Wood, and Carrie Coon, Isaacs also flashes his goods in a perfectly timed incidental moment in the first half of the season. Talking to Entertainment Weekly in an interview, however, the actor revealed that there was even more (and funnier) nakedness featuring him that eventually was cut by series creator and showrunner Mike White. Isaacs said:
"There was a second flash in the scene where I flash in my bathrobe. It was quite funny. The conversation carried on and I stood up again and the thing flashed open and they all went, 'Daaaddd!' It was just funnier the second time. I knew it was, but you didn't need the rest of the scene. That, I was bummed about."
Apparently, that wasn't the only scene that ended up on the cutting room floor involving Tim's wildest scenarios. As Isaacs recalled, there was a sequence where he was dressed as a monk running through the jungle, which has also been cut. But the one gag he truly felt the most disappointed about not making it into the series was a rather harmless one-liner. "I was really bummed by one gag I lost when we landed at the beginning and Christian [Friedel] said, 'How was your journey?' And I said something like, 'Long layover, but hey, flew commercial, saving the planet,' which is somehow I wanted credit for not flying private like I normally do. I loved that line," Isaacs told EW. It's too bad those scenes didn't make it in the end, but perhaps by cutting them, we got a more balanced season overall.
"The White Lotus" is streaming on HBO Max.