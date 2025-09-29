The White Lotus Star Wishes This Naughty Season 3 Scene Hadn't Been Cut

Jason Isaacs's character, Tim, the patriarch of the well-to-do Ratliff family, was hands down one of the funniest members of the ensemble cast of the terrific "White Lotus" season 3 to watch unravel. He's a successful finance man, visiting the luxury resort in Thailand with his family, including his slightly delusional and checked-out wife, Victoria (Parker Posey), and his spoiled children, Lochlan (Sam Nivola), Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), and Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger). Tim doesn't have much time to relax and enjoy his stay because soon after arriving, he receives a troubling phone call from a journalist (and then his former business partner) telling him that his involvement in a previous money laundering scheme will potentially land him in prison — and leave his family without the fortune he amassed.

The more the investigation at home progresses, the more Tim starts to freak out and spiral mentally. He doesn't speak a word about this problem to his family, which nearly drives him into a nervous breakdown. At first, he thinks he can take care of it by himself without alarming his loved ones, but soon realizes that there's not much he can do — especially not from thousands of miles away from home. At his lowest, he entertains the thought of killing his entire family and then taking his own life as a possible solution to avoid the financially ruinous nightmare that awaits him back in the US once the vacation ends. I won't spoil how things eventually turn out for the Ratliffs, but let's just say that every intense and stress-filled moment is enjoyable to watch throughout the eight-episode season. But as it happens, according to the 62-year-old actor, there were even more hilarious scenes and gags that didn't make it into the show.