The White Lotus Season 3 Assembles Brand New All-Star Cast, Films Next Month

Are you ready to check into "The White Lotus" ... again? The third season of Mike White's HBO series is gearing up to start shooting next month, which means a whole new set of cast members is ready to go on a new vacation from hell. There's also a new location: Thailand. "We are pleased to partner with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to execute Mike's creative vision and showcase all that the beautiful country of Thailand has to offer, as the next group of guests check in to the White Lotus," said Janet Graham Borba, EVP of Production, HBO & Max.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), added: We are honored to have Amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of 'The White Lotus.' The kingdom's exotic natural beauty, rich historical sites and diverse landscapes are the perfect settings to share our fascinating culture, fantastic cuisine, top-notch wellness and luxury offerings, and most importantly our people and Thai hospitality. Thailand has long been considered one of the world's favorite filming locations. 'The White Lotus' project will certainly strengthen the kingdom's status as a preferred filming destination and a beacon of experience-based tourism, inspiring even more visitors to Amazing Thailand."

As for the new cast members, learn all about them below!