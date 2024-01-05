The White Lotus Season 3 Assembles Brand New All-Star Cast, Films Next Month
Are you ready to check into "The White Lotus" ... again? The third season of Mike White's HBO series is gearing up to start shooting next month, which means a whole new set of cast members is ready to go on a new vacation from hell. There's also a new location: Thailand. "We are pleased to partner with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to execute Mike's creative vision and showcase all that the beautiful country of Thailand has to offer, as the next group of guests check in to the White Lotus," said Janet Graham Borba, EVP of Production, HBO & Max.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), added: We are honored to have Amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of 'The White Lotus.' The kingdom's exotic natural beauty, rich historical sites and diverse landscapes are the perfect settings to share our fascinating culture, fantastic cuisine, top-notch wellness and luxury offerings, and most importantly our people and Thai hospitality. Thailand has long been considered one of the world's favorite filming locations. 'The White Lotus' project will certainly strengthen the kingdom's status as a preferred filming destination and a beacon of experience-based tourism, inspiring even more visitors to Amazing Thailand."
As for the new cast members, learn all about them below!
The White Lotus season 3 cast
Okay, let's get to the cast! Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and Tayme Thapthimthong are the newcomers, while Natasha Rothwell is returning. That's a great line-up, although I'll admit my personal favorite new cast member from the bunch is Parker Posey. I mean, it's Parker Freakin' Posey! She's great in everything, and she seems perfect for this particular series.
There's no synopsis for the new season yet, but HBO says "The series will begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in February and will follow a new group of guests at another White Lotus property." The first season was set in Hawaii, while season 2 was set in Sicily. Both seasons involve characters at different White Lotus resorts experiencing less-than-wonderful vacations, so it's safe to assume season 3 will follow suit. No word yet on when we might see season 3, but it likely won't be until the end of the year at the earliest.