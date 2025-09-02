Before Marvel, Kevin Feige Worked On A Classic Tom Hanks Rom-Com

Kevin Feige might be weathering a protracted storm as the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to struggle in the wake of so-called superhero fatigue, but there's no denying the man's influence on the movie industry. The MCU has thus far raked in more than $30 billion at the box office, making it the most lucrative franchise in cinematic history and Feige the highest-grossing film producer of all time. He is one of the most well-known and successful figures in Hollywood, an uncharacteristically public-facing executive whose consistent boosterism of his own franchise has helped it become the behemoth it is today.

But even as monolithic a figure as Kevin Feige had to start somewhere, and in his case that "somewhere" was as a humble movie fan who would, as he revealed to Variety, keep a journal where he'd write down every movie that he saw, where he saw it, and how many times. "I'd record what the sound system was like. It was all very nerdy," he told the outlet. Once he was accepted to the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts in the early '90s, he started to turn his love of movies into a career. After graduating in 1995 he landed an internship with producer Lauren Shuler Donner and was quickly taken on as her assistant.

It was after this that Feige found himself working on some well-known '90s films long before he became the comic book movie maestro he is today. One of those movies just so happened to be arguably the most '90s movie ever: "You've Got Mail."