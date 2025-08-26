Superman Vs Hulk: Who Is Stronger?

Whenever two particularly strong fictional comic book characters happen to coexist in the cultural zeitgeist, there are always segments of their respective fandoms that try to determine which one is more powerful. If the fans are fortunate, the characters live in the same universe, or even two different ones with somewhat comparable rules. In such cases, the situation can be put to rest by simply having the characters face off in a standard team-up issue or a crossover ... well, at least until the fans decide to blame the outcome on the writer behind the story and return to the never-ending debate.

Speaking of debates, let's wade into a particularly hefty one. Since Superman is DC's best-known heavy hitter and Hulk is Marvel's resident gamma-powered strong guy, they're the natural choices for today's thought experiment. The popular way to compare two superheroes is to imagine a physical confrontation with them. Today, we'll mix things up a bit and try to figure out which character is actually physically stronger.

This, of course, is a challenging ordeal, thanks to the pair's decades-long comic book history and power sets that have fluctuated quite a bit over the years. Still, that's the challenge we're tackling today, so let's indulge in a fun game of "Which hero is the strongest?"