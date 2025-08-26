Spider-Man Producer Avi Arad Had A Wild Cameo In This Marvel Comic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The early 2000s saw the reimagination of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko's amazing fantasy of Spider-Man, with a back-to-the-beginning retelling that reintroduced the hero to younger audiences. Wait, do you think I'm talking about the Sam Raimi-directed, Tobey Maguire-starring "Spider-Man" movies? Two years before "Spider-Man" swung into theaters, writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mark Bagley debuted the comic reboot "Ultimate Spider-Man." "Ultimate" brought Spider-Man into the 21st century. For millennial nerds, the definitive Spider-Man is either Raimi's or Bendis'.

The "Spider-Man" movie harkens back to the tone of Lee/Ditko comics. However, it also drew some influence from "Ultimate Spider-Man," mostly in streamlining the classic Spider-Man supporting cast (i.e. making MJ and Harry Osborn Peter Parker's High School classmates). Bendis and Bagley repaid the favor in "Ultimate Spider-Man" volume 10 (issues #54-59), titled "Hollywood."

The story centers around the production of an in-universe "Spider-Man" movie... which Peter, because of his secret identity, will earn no money from. "Hollywood" was published in early 2004, weeks ahead of the theatrical release of "Spider-Man 2." The whole story parallels the excitement of a real "Spider-Man" movie coming out at the time of its publication. That's also why the villain of the arc is Doctor Octopus, the villain of "Spider-Man 2." In "Hollywood," Otto sports a brown trench coat that resembles Alfred Molina's silver screen Doc Ock costume.

The arc gets extra meta with a couple cameos. The in-universe "Spider-Man" movie stars Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man, is being directed by Sam Raimi, and produced by Avi Arad (founder and then-chairman and CEO of Marvel Studios). If Bendis had the foresight of Madame Web, maybe he would've also included future Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who worked as a producer on the Raimi "Spider-Man" films.

Arad gets the most page time, such as a scene in issue #54 where Peter first learns about the movie and sees Arad being interviewed for it on TV.

Marvel Comics

Though Arad has producing credits on many Marvel movies, he's most associated with Spider-Man. Some of his creative decisions have made him (in)famous among Spidey fans. For instance, Arad was the one who pushed to include Venom in "Spider-Man 3," over Raimi's objections, because of how popular the villain is. That's genuinely regarded to have been a mistake; even Arad said mea culpa in a 2018 interview with Screen Rant. Arad was also a producer on Sony's "Spider-Man Cinematic Universe" movies (no Spider-Man included), so some have laid those movies' failures at his feet.

How positively (or not) does Arad's cameo in "Ultimate Spider-Man" depict him?