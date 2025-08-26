The Harry Potter Franchise Is About To Get Its Own Fifty Shades Of Grey Moment

However, to those readers eager to venture into the next Dramione fanfic-turned-novel, you only have a month to wait for the release of "Alchemised" by SenLinYu, which is based on the fanfic, "Manacled." This fanfic mirrors the content of "Fifty Shades of Grey," featuring explicit sex scenes, but also explores more mature themes such as consent and trauma. Author SenLinYu claims that the story is inspired by Margaret Atwood's novel, "The Handmaid's Tale," which was adapted into an Emmy-winning Hulu series of the same name and recently concluded earlier this year. Goodreads' shamefully enticing description for this upcoming novel reads as follows:

"In this riveting dark fantasy debut, a woman with missing memories fights to survive a war-torn world of necromancy and alchemy ― and the man tasked with unearthing the deepest secrets of her past."

What is perhaps most impressive is that "Alchemised" boasts 1,040 pages and, according to The New York Times, will have an initial print run of 750,000 copies. Regardless of how you feel about the practice popularized by the "Fifty Shades" trilogy, there is clearly a market for these novels that were formerly fanfics. Ultimately, what is even more perplexing than the fact that these "Harry Potter" fanfics are getting the "Fifty Shades" treatment is the fact that there are fans out there who actually ship Dramione. Talk about being disrespectful to both Hermione and Ron!

To these fanfic writers' credit, these novels are at least something new that is inspired by the "Harry Potter" books. After the disappointing run that was Warner Bros. Pictures' "Fantastic Beasts" film series, the fact that we are going back to the well with what from the looks of it, appears to be a pointless television remake of the original films, epitomizes how creatively bankrupt that J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World has become.

"Alchemised" is expected to be published on September 23, 2025. Meanwhile, all eight films in the "Harry Potter" franchise are available to stream on Peacock.