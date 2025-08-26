Sci-Fi Legend Isaac Asimov Consulted On An Overlooked Andy Griffith Series

You might've heard of David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman's "Foundation," the Apple TV+ series that revolves around an interstellar empire ruled by three men (who might or might not be the same person at different stages of their lives). This unusual premise is filtered through the lens of science fiction and is based on Isaac Asimov's eponymous novel series, published between 1951 and 1993. Asimov's writing style has always been distinct yet accessible — he writes the kind of popular science fiction that avoids abstractions, allowing even the most complex concepts to be dissected with ease. While this is also true for his "Foundation" novels, the scale of the premise is ginormous, where the titular organization wishes to usher in a new historical cycle for mankind. The Apple TV+ series takes a more heavy-handed route that doesn't always work, but it emerges as a compelling adaptation of Asimov's source material so far.

"Foundation" might be one of Asimov's more widely famous titles (apart from "I, Robot," which prompted a meme-able Alex Proyas Hollywood adaptation), so there's a chance that several adaptations of his work have slipped through the cracks unnoticed. Then there are shows that Asimov personally supervised, even though they are based on stories by fellow genre authors (who obviously benefited from the Asimov endorsement). This is the case with ABC's "Salvage 1," a 16-episode series based on Orson Scott Card's ("Ender's Game") 1986 short story, "Salvage," which belongs to a pretty obscure part of his oeuvre.

Card's story is set in post-apocalyptic America, where a certain Deaver Teague (wild name, by the way) survives by salvaging pre-war materials, but knows that this career isn't a sustainable one. Talks about hidden gold inside a Mormon temple pique Teague's interest, so he decides to head out on this adventure with two of his friends, who seem somewhat reluctant but humor him anyway. Whatever can happen next? Well, ABC's "Salvage 1" expands upon this simple premise, incorporating Asimov's input to map a decent tale about greed and betrayal.