Foundation Season 3's Wildest Visual Is One Of Sci-Fi's Coolest Traditions

"Foundation" is a phenomenal work of sci-fi and one of the best shows on AppleTV, or generally on the air currently. It takes a work that was considered unadaptable, a dense work of fiction with a vast scope but not much action, and turns it into a blockbuster that balances fun with deeper philosophical talks and themes — kind of Denis Villeneuve's recent adaptation of "Dune."

Based on Isaac Asimov's hugely influential book series of the same name, "Foundation" is a saga about the fall of the Galactic Empire. People scattered throughout the galaxy attempt to prevent humanity from falling into a dark age after the end of Empire by establishing a foundation to preserve knowledge. For three seasons, we've followed the Foundation as it grew from a small group of people to a legitimate threat to the Empire, while a mysterious pirate named The Mule began a conquest that could destroy both Empire and Foundation.

Part of what makes this show so fascinating is how expansive it is. "Foundation" brings Asimov's other sci-fi stories into its universe and expands the scope of the story by several thousand years, while simultaneously exploring complex ideas about the meaning of self, humanity, sentience, and paradoxes. But as dense as the show is, it is also just visually stunning. Case in point, the look of the seat of the galactic council, Clarion Station, which takes inspiration from a cool tradition in sci-fi: the O'Neill cylinder.