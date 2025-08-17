A Will Smith Sci-Fi Movie Originally Had An Agatha Christie Vibe

Will Smith's experiences in the science fiction genre are a bit of a roller coaster, but most movie-goers would agree that the highs of his career feel nothing short of exhilarating when you encounter them for the first time. Yes, you might have to go through an "After Earth" in his catalogue to get there, but you're rewarded with titles like "I Am Legend" for your troubles. One of the more highly-regarded entries in the Smith filmography is "I, Robot," and the beloved Isaac Asimov riff was originally going to be an Agatha Christie-tinged mystery. But Walt Disney Pictures wanted some changes after acquiring the project, which might have ended up working out for the creative team, judging by that massive $353 million box office return for "I, Robot."

"I, Robot" is a 2004 sci-fi movie starring Will Smith as detective Del Spooner, and it's reminiscent of so many other roles that the megastar ended up playing in the middle of that decade. His detective is aloof and skeptical of technology after a traumatic accident from his past in the Chicago Police Department, which creates complications when he's asked to investigate a possible murder of a robotics CEO. Spooner feels like the only man in the world who doesn't freely accept the technological order of things in the world of this film, and that makes him the perfect person to investigate this crime after an initial investigation diagnoses it as a suicide. "I, Robot" is fun and fast-paced to a fault, with Smith operating at near peak charisma, and that's why people still remember this movie fondly.

People who loved Smith in "I, Robot" probably recall the slick CGI action sequences in this film and some impressive voice-over work from Alan Tudyk as Sonny, the robot suspect in the central murder case. But, in an earlier incarnation of the script, there were multiple suspects close to the murder of Dr. Alfred Lanning (James Cromwell), and that's where the Agatha Christie of it all came into play.