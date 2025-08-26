Why Fox Canceled Alert: Missing Persons Unit

The landscape of network television is changing and changing rapidly. Streaming has been on the rise over the last decade, but it has truly accelerated in recent years, with more and more people favoring cutting the cord, as it were. Even networks like Fox and NBC, which one can watch without the need for cable, are suffering because people tend to just go to Netflix or even a free service like Pluto TV rather than bother with traditional channel surfing. That's what helped kill "Alert: Missing Persons Unit" on Fox after just three seasons.

A procedural drama centered on the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons Unit, "Alert: Missing Persons Unit" explores a different missing persons case in every episode (with time always being of the essence). The show follows Jason Grant (Scott Caan), a Detective who works out in the field alongside Nicolina "Nikki" Batista (Dania Ramirez), a Captain and the commanding officer of their unit. Their job? Find the missing individual(s) and reunite them with their loved ones.

Co-created by John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx (yes, as in the Oscar-winning actor of "Ray" fame), the series debuted on Fox in 2023 and seemed to perform well for the network. However, it was officially canceled after three seasons (each 10 episodes long) in June 2025, at which point Fox decided the juice was no longer worth the squeeze. But why, exactly, was this show given the ax? As is often the case, it all had to do with the return on investment, with "Alert: Missing Persons Unit" simply becoming a losing proposition with limited upside potential.

"We love the teams and those shows. I think there'll be more to come after they finish their current seasons," Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network, said to Deadline in May 2025. The other series in question were "The Cleaning Lady" and "The Great North." The former has since been canceled, while the latter has not been renewed. So much for "more to come."