Does Peacemaker Season 2 Have Post-Credits Scenes? Here's A Spoiler-Free Guide

Fans have been patiently waiting for three years to see the second season of "Peacemaker." After the morally questionable superhero played by John Cena debuted in "The Suicide Squad" in 2021, he got his own HBO Max TV series that gave us one of the best DC Comics stories of the 21st century. While the show is raunchy and hilarious, it's also genuinely emotional and deals with trauma and grief in surprisingly beautiful ways.

Honestly, we probably shouldn't have been surprised, seeing as the series hails from "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Suicide Squad" director James Gunn. It's just a shame that it took him so long to get back together with Peacemaker. However, since he was busy giving us a wholly satisfying new version of Superman that resulted in the best summer blockbuster of 2025, we won't hold it against him.

Because over three years have passed since the debut of "Peacemaker," you might have forgotten a little detail that you won't want to miss when the second season returns on August 21, 2025. Every episode of the first season of "Peacemaker" had a post-credits scene. It wasn't ever really anything like a blockbuster movie credits scene with major teases for the next episode, but instead, it was often just a different take or an expanded version of a given scene. Occasionally, it was just an additional funny moment that wasn't in the episode at all. That trend continues with "Peacemaker" season 2.