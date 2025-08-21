Does Peacemaker Season 2 Have Post-Credits Scenes? Here's A Spoiler-Free Guide
Fans have been patiently waiting for three years to see the second season of "Peacemaker." After the morally questionable superhero played by John Cena debuted in "The Suicide Squad" in 2021, he got his own HBO Max TV series that gave us one of the best DC Comics stories of the 21st century. While the show is raunchy and hilarious, it's also genuinely emotional and deals with trauma and grief in surprisingly beautiful ways.
Honestly, we probably shouldn't have been surprised, seeing as the series hails from "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Suicide Squad" director James Gunn. It's just a shame that it took him so long to get back together with Peacemaker. However, since he was busy giving us a wholly satisfying new version of Superman that resulted in the best summer blockbuster of 2025, we won't hold it against him.
Because over three years have passed since the debut of "Peacemaker," you might have forgotten a little detail that you won't want to miss when the second season returns on August 21, 2025. Every episode of the first season of "Peacemaker" had a post-credits scene. It wasn't ever really anything like a blockbuster movie credits scene with major teases for the next episode, but instead, it was often just a different take or an expanded version of a given scene. Occasionally, it was just an additional funny moment that wasn't in the episode at all. That trend continues with "Peacemaker" season 2.
Peacemaker season 2 keeps the laughs coming after the credits
HBO Max provided the first five episodes of "Peacemaker" season 2 for press to preview, and in case you haven't heard, it's certainly worth the wait. Along with that, we can confirm that at least the first five episodes all have some kind of post-credits scene. We're assuming that will also be the case with the remaining three episodes that will finish the season.
In case you end up missing it the first time around, the season 2 premiere episode has a post-credits scene that returns to a moment between Chris Smith (Cena) and Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) where they have a playful exchange that involves insulting a certain alternative rock band. In the post-credits scene, the conversation briefly continues, taking another jab at the same musical group (which may or may not have a frontman who infamously starred in another DC Comics movie). Trust us, you'll want to stick around for the quick credits gag if you can, and be sure to do the same with the rest of this season's episodes.
For those who want a refresher, here are all the credits scenes from the first season of "Peacemaker" for your viewing pleasure: