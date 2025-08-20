A Beloved FromSoftware Game Is Getting Its Own Adaptation Before Elden Ring

The news that FromSoftware's acclaimed video game, "Elden Ring," would be getting a live-action adaptation (written and directed by Alex Garland, who's a big fan) was kind of a huge surprise. But perhaps an even bigger surprise is that the development studio's older classic, "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice," will have its own adaptation, too. The scale is much smaller for this one, though: developed by the American streaming platform Crunchyroll — which specializes in delivering Japanese anime TV shows and movies to audiences in various countries — "Sekiro: No Defeat" will be an anime TV series releasing next year.

Based on the fast-paced, brutally difficult yet extremely rewarding action game, the show will tell the story of a shinobi warrior trying to save his kidnapped lord, Goku, in the Sengoku period of 16th-century Japan. With the announcement, we already got the first official trailer that will surely be familiar to other Sekiro-heads like myself. In it, we get to see our pony-tailed ninja clash with Genichiro on that breathtakingly beautiful and iconic susuki grass field where all of us died the first time, soon after starting the game.

Kuro and Gyoubu briefly turn up, too, along with some of the most memorable locations we players roamed around endlessly during our several playthroughs. However, based on this one-minute first look, it's hard to tell whether the anime will even get close to live up to the game's excellence.