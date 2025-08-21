A Star Wars Director Made This Exciting Vanessa Kirby Thriller On Netflix

The Star Wars series "Andor" might be over, but one of the show's directors is back with an exciting new thriller on Netflix. Benjamin Caron's "Night Always Comes" swaps the galaxy far, far away for the streets of Portland, Oregon, treating viewers to an edge-of-the-seat thriller that is reminiscent of the Safdie brothers' most anxiety-inducing work, most notably "Good Time" and the Adam Sandler-starring "Uncut Gems."

What's more, "Night Always Comes" reunites Caron and Vanessa Kirby — who is currently riding a Marvel-sized high following her performance as Sue Storm in "Fantastic Four: First Steps" — for the first time since they collaborated on "The Crown," in which the latter played Royal Family member Princess Margaret. Her role in "Night Always Comes" isn't quite as luxurious, though, as she portrays Lynette, a former sex worker who has one night to raise enough funds to pay for her family's home and prevent them from getting kicked out. With time against her, Lynette must engage in some unlawful acts to raise the funds, bringing her into contact with some real undesirable people.

While "Night Always Comes" is more down-to-earth than "Andor," it is still full of grit and high-stakes storytelling, so fans of the "Star Wars" franchise series might find some commonalities between the pair. However, fans of "The Crown" will probably think that Caron and Kirby's latest project together is a massive departure from their previous effort.