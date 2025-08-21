A Star Wars Director Made This Exciting Vanessa Kirby Thriller On Netflix
The Star Wars series "Andor" might be over, but one of the show's directors is back with an exciting new thriller on Netflix. Benjamin Caron's "Night Always Comes" swaps the galaxy far, far away for the streets of Portland, Oregon, treating viewers to an edge-of-the-seat thriller that is reminiscent of the Safdie brothers' most anxiety-inducing work, most notably "Good Time" and the Adam Sandler-starring "Uncut Gems."
What's more, "Night Always Comes" reunites Caron and Vanessa Kirby — who is currently riding a Marvel-sized high following her performance as Sue Storm in "Fantastic Four: First Steps" — for the first time since they collaborated on "The Crown," in which the latter played Royal Family member Princess Margaret. Her role in "Night Always Comes" isn't quite as luxurious, though, as she portrays Lynette, a former sex worker who has one night to raise enough funds to pay for her family's home and prevent them from getting kicked out. With time against her, Lynette must engage in some unlawful acts to raise the funds, bringing her into contact with some real undesirable people.
While "Night Always Comes" is more down-to-earth than "Andor," it is still full of grit and high-stakes storytelling, so fans of the "Star Wars" franchise series might find some commonalities between the pair. However, fans of "The Crown" will probably think that Caron and Kirby's latest project together is a massive departure from their previous effort.
Why Vanessa Kirby was attracted to Night Always Comes
"Night Always Comes" was born from Vanessa Kirby and Benjamin Caron's desire to work with each other again. However, Kirby was adamant about not taking the easy route and making something in the same vein as "The Crown." While Kirby believes that Margaret and Lynette both undergo transformational journeys, she also insists that they are vastly different characters. As she told Forbes:
"I think what appealed to us was that she couldn't be more different to Margaret, really. Just like a completely different life and I think it would have been easy for us to go for something like Margaret. Then, we found Lynette and we thought, 'This is going to be really challenging in a different way. It represents a completely different part of society.' We thought it would be the same kind of challenge in just a completely different way."
In the same interview, Caron noted that he and Kirby developed the project together from the ground up, making it feel more significant than a typical collaboration between an actor and director. With that in mind, everyone should go check out the movie on Netflix and prepare to have the old nerves rattled. Just don't mistake it for Netflix's "The Night Comes for Us" — even though that movie also deserves your attention.