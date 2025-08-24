The Terrifying True Story Behind Netflix's The Deliverance, Explained

The 2024 Netflix horror movie "The Deliverance" has intrigue written all over it. Not only is the movie directed and produced by Lee Daniels ("Precious," "The Butler"), but its story draws inspiration from an infamous real-life haunting case.

In the movie, the Jackson family's already turbulent life is thrown into supernatural disarray when they move into a new house and the youngest child, Dre (Anthony B. Jenkins), starts behaving strangely and talking about an invisible entity he calls "Tre." The family's single mother Ebony (Golden Globe winner Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday") is already under threat of losing her children's custody thanks to a host of serious personal issues she doesn't always manage to keep to herself, and the authorities initially blame the Tre spirit's increasinly hostile behavior on her negative influence on her offspring. As things become increasingly volatile, Ebony and her children find themselves facing an insurmountable threat by themselves.

As per /Film's review of "The Deliverance," the movie is not what you'd call a critical darling, or even one of the scariest horror films of 2024. Still, "The Deliverance" isn't afraid to take big swings, which helped the demonic possession movie shoot straight to the top of the Netflix charts. It mixes supernatural scares with the all-too-real problems of a struggling single-parent family effectively, and even features eight-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close as Alberta, Ebony's cancer patient mother — a role that Close found genuinely challenging even without the frankly wild scene where the possessed Alberta spits profanity, "The Exorcist"-style. Oh, and whether you're familiar with the film or not, the terrifying true story behind "The Deliverance" is very much worth knowing. Let's find out a bit more about the case the movie is based on, known as the Ammons haunting.