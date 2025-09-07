Why Prime Video Canceled Panic After One Season

Young Adult shows have proved immensely successful for streamers. Prime Video in particular had a huge hit with "The Summer I Turned Pretty," which is ending with season 3, and unsurprisingly has plans to expand that universe to keep the views coming in and the all-important subscriber numbers high. But there have been some less successful YA projects which didn't quite resonate in the same way as Jenny Han's mega-hit series.

"Panic" is one example. The teen drama was created and written by Lauren Oliver and based on her 2014 book of the same name. Oliver is the author of numerous young adult novels including the "Delirium" trilogy and "Before I Fall," which was turned into one of the best time loop movies of all time back in 2017. "Panic" wasn't your traditional teen drama, though. Like the book, the show was set in the small Texas town of Carp, which every summer hosts the titular competition in which 23 graduates compete to win a cash prize of $50,000 and the chance to escape their forgotten town. Unfortunately for the teens who do take part, the competition involves navigating some surprisingly dangerous challenges set by two mysterious judges whose identities remain secret. In order to win the prize and leave Carp behind, the contestants are forced to confront their deepest fears. Oh, and there was the standard teenage love triangle, just in case things started to lean a little too dystopian.

Teen melodrama mixed with actual life-or-death stakes seemed like it had real potential. Unfortunately, "Panic" didn't last beyond one season. Here's why Prime Video canceled "Panic" so soon.