5 Game Of Thrones Characters Who Should Have Never Died

Throughout the first few seasons, when the showrunners still had plenty of book material to work with, the cunning eunuch Lord Varys was one of the most compelling characters on the show. He seemed so smart, so ruthless, yet he had a mysterious code of honor that set him apart from other sleazy schemers like Littlefinger.

But by the final season, Varys' IQ had fallen by at least a couple dozen points, to the frustration of the actor himself. Varys was quick to turn on Daenerys in "The Last of the Starks" despite her not doing anything that bad until "The Bells," and he was immediately executed for betraying her. Daenerys' execution of Varys was intended to show her sliding down into the dark side even further, but it was a fair response: she had straight-up told him in season 7 that if he betrayed her she would kill him, and she honored her word.

The problem with Varys' death is that I don't believe he'd turn on Daenerys so quickly, nor do I believe he'd be so clumsy with his methods of betraying her. Varys is famous for his strong self-preservation instincts; the Varys of the early seasons would've at least escaped the island Dany was staying at before sending all those ravens out. There's also the issue that Varys' whole reasoning behind switching allegiance to Jon Snow — the idea that the person who doesn't want to be king would make the best king — is a rather boring, simplistic take on power. You know who else was also reluctant to be king? Robert "Bobby B" Baratheon, and that guy was terrible at the job.