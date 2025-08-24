Only One South Park Episode From The 2020s Has Entered IMDb's Top 10 List

The first episode of the 27th season of "South Park," titled "Sermon on the 'Mount," aired on July 23, 2025, and immediately attracted a lot of publicity. The episode takes aim at Donald Trump, mocking his weak character, short temper, and alleged embarrassing anatomy. Trump (voiced by Trey Parker) is seen in the White House, whining about his portraits and threatening to sue anyone who slights him. He then slinks into his bedroom, strips naked, and slides into bed with Satan (also Parker). Even the Devil is grossed out by Trump and expresses his frustrations with his attitude and his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. The last time "South Park" fans saw a wannabe dictator in bed with Satan, it was Saddam Hussein in 1999's "South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut."

Meanwhile, Cartman (Parker again) laments that the world has become as bigoted as he always was. Cartman loved being a villain, happy to outrage people with his hateful attitudes. When the Trump world can match Cartman's hate, he undergoes an identity crisis. What's the point of being hateful when no one is horrified anymore?

It's crass, low satire, but when the real-life Donald Trump ... well, behaves like Donald Trump, "South Park" can be accepted as daring. "Sermon on the 'Mount" was praised by fans and immediately accrued a glowing rating on IMDb, jumping to the third-highest-rated episode of the series. As of this writing, its 9.5 rating is only behind "Make Love, Not Warcraft" (October 6, 2006) and "Scott Tenorman Must Die" (July 11, 2001). Indeed, of the 15 highest-rated episodes of the series, it's the only one to have been made in the 2020s, and one of only two to have been made since 2006. Matt Stone and Trey Parker pulled no punches, and they were justly rewarded.