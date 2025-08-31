Before Severance, Adam Scott Starred In A Steamy Short-Lived HBO Series

"Tell Me You Love Me" was told in a three-pronged format. The show focused on three different couples, each with their own dramas. The common factor between them was that they were all seeing the same marriage counselor, Dr. May Foster (as played by Jane Alexander). Katie and Dave (Ally Walker and Tim DeKay) were a 40-something couple trying to recapture their passion, while Carloyn and Palek were a 30-something couple that, as mentioned earlier, were struggling to conceive a child. Lastly, Jamie and Hugo (Michelle Borth and Luke Kirby) were in their 20s and gearing up to get married, but were still nervous about the commitment.

The show was filmed in a super-naturalistic style with no non-diegetic music, opening theme song, or tripods for the cameras. The sex in the show was indeed simulated, although it was simulated in such a way as to look as realistic as possible. The frank sexuality of "Tell Me You Love Me" was one of the show's central selling points, and reviews were always quick to mention it; USA Today equated it with softcore smut, although that was more for its limp dramatization than its sexiness. The series was only warmly reviewed. Some critics compared it to Ingmar Bergman's "Scenes from a Marriage," but others, like Slate, called it "Pottery Barn sex." Scott, always incredibly game, did indeed strip for the role. The man had long been dedicated to his craft, and a much-hyped, sexed-up HBO drama seemed like it might be a feather in his cap.

"Tell Me You Love Me," however, only lasted a single season. It had actually been renewed for a second season, but that was before Morton released a statement, explaining that she had backed out of the series when she realized that there just weren't that many more stories to be told. As a result, "Tell Me You Love Me" was dropped from the HBO lineup, and Scott would move on to bigger and better things.

Now, he's starring in "Severance," one of the most celebrated shows on TV. Everything worked out in the end.