Severance Star Adam Scott Got His Start On This Weird MTV Sci-Fi Series

If you want to watch a Gen-Xer get wistful, just ask them about MTV in the 1980s and '90s. MTV wasn't just an endless repository for music videos and short films (which would have made the network significant on its own); it also dictated a great deal of the generation's cultural attitudes. There was a punkish, puckish outlook in the '80s as punk, New Wave, and Hip-Hop all rose to the fore, gleefully tearing down old music traditions and setting up something that could be intense, playful, or sometimes just plain silly. The 1990s adopted a great deal of angst, as the disaffection grunge generation and poetic alternative rock came into prominence. In 1994, it wouldn't be strange to see a Hip-Hop music video, a suicidally dark industrial music video, a tender ballad, a heavy metal music video, Nirvana, and a weird novelty act like Green Jellÿ all in a row.

MTV also began diversifying quite a bit by 1994. In the late '80s, the whole of its original programming was video-based VJ shows like "Headbangers Ball," "Yo, MTV Raps!," and "Just Say Julie." It also had news programs like "House of Style" and game shows like "Remote Control." Then, in 1992, MTV landed a new hit with its reality show "The Real World. It thereafter began to diversify with sketch comedy programs like "The Ben Stiller Show," "The Idiot Box," and "The State." The early 1990s also saw the MTV animation market explode with the introduction of series like "Liquid Television," "The Ren & Stimpy Show," and, of course, Mike Judge's ever-relevant "Beavis and Butt-Head." It was an exciting time to be full of angst and watching television.

MTV's first fully-scripted drama series, however, didn't debut until June 15, 1994, with "Dead at 21." A strange, stylish, doom-twinged sci-fi series created by Jon Sherman, "Dead at 21" revolves around the concept of young people having chips implanted in their brains that will kill them on their 21st birthday. The very first episode of "Dead at 21" also happened to mark the professional debut of Adam Scott, the star of the hit series "Severance."