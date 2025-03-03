Adam Scott's Boy Meets World Role, Explained

Before there was Griff Hawkins, there was Harley Keiner — the biggest bully at John Adams High School. During the fourth episode of season 3, "He Said, She Said," where Griff faces off with Harley, he mockingly calls him "Brando," referring to Harley's over-the-top Brooklyn accent and leather-jacket-wearing, tough-guy attitude. Harley isn't your typical 1990s teen — he's a 1950s relic who beats up kids for their lunch money and wears retro bowling shirts.

Harley Keiner is only in seven season 2 episodes before briefly returning for "He Said, She Said" in season 3. On the 63rd episode of "Pod Meets World," Danny McNulty shares the intense story of the stressful table read that led to his abrupt firing from "Boy Meets World":

"I just felt this meltdown at the table, and I remember Blake [Sennott, who played Harley's lackey] helped me. I dropped the script on the floor, and he was so nice he picked it up for me. He's like, 'Give him a minute. Just give him a minute.' I remember just winding down. I couldn't do anything. I couldn't move, I couldn't talk."

He was then hospitalized at Edgemont Hospital, where he received a bipolar disorder diagnosis. The character of Harley was inexplicably replaced with actor Kenny Johnston for the season 2 episode "Wrong Side of the Tracks," before officially being written out as attending reform school in the third season.

Griff Hawkins was written to replace Harley as the newest school antagonist, but he didn't last long since the show started to focus more on Cory and Topanga's relationship. Griff Hawkins' arrival at the school also gave Harley's former lackeys, Frankie and Joey, a renewed sense of purpose until their epiphany that they don't actually need a leader.