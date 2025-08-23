One Of The Best Manga Ever Had A Perfect Ending (And The Anime Adaptation Should Follow Suit)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you follow a serialized story and it finally ends, saying goodbye is difficult, even surreal. The story and its characters have been part of your life for a long time, and you always knew a new adventure with them would arrive soon. Now, that's no longer the case.

I'm currently going through that experience with the manga "Vinland Saga" by Makoto Yukimura. After beginning its run in 2005 and publishing 220 chapters, this saga finally wrapped last July. And what a saga it was! "Vinland Saga" has been highly acclaimed, from its characterization to its detailed artwork, and it earned every ounce of that acclaim. Few stories have amazed me or touched my soul like this one. Yukimura's lead character, Thorfinn, makes me want to be a better man, and this ending was the perfect place to leave him.

Set during the Viking age, the story draws from the historical "Vinland Sagas" that recount Norse sailors' journeys to North America. But despite Yukimura's impressive research shining through in how he renders this era, the narrative definitely takes historical liberties.

"Vinland Saga" undergoes some big shifts in its story as Thorfinn becomes a man. Initially, it's a revenge story. A teenage Thorfinn is part of a Viking band with the goal of dueling its leader Askeladd, the man who murdered his father, Thors. Thorfinn doesn't get his revenge, which was all he lived for during his adolescence, and is left empty inside. But that leaves him room to build himself back up into something better.

In the second arc, Thorfinn is an enslaved worker on a Danish plantation. The experience teaches him to embrace nonviolence; not just because of nightmares about all the people he killed, but because he now lives on the victimized side of Viking raids. He's horrified that his new friend and fellow slave, Einar, is someone his younger self wouldn't have spared two thoughts about killing. Thorfinn and Einar vow to build a land without war or slavery and decide that "Vinland," far west from any Viking raiders, is the place to do it.

That is as far as the "Vinland Saga" anime adaptation has gotten as of its second and latest season. The anime has been a spectacular adaptation so far, but a third season has yet to be confirmed. The "Vinland Saga" has already been completed in one medium, but will we actually get to see this saga reach Vinland in the anime?