Mayim Bialik Was Given One Direction Before Her Big Bang Theory Audition

Mayim Bialik's Amy Farrah Fowler was a late addition to "The Big Bang Theory," but that didn't stop fans from quickly embracing the character. Introduced in the season 3 finale, "The Lunar Excitation," Amy went on to become the unexpected love interest of Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper. Sheldon's pronounced social awkwardness and aversion to relationships meant the introduction of Amy as his girlfriend came as a huge shock to fans, shaking up the series by establishing a relationship for the one character who seemed committed to remaining outside the show's other romantic storylines.

Predictably, of course, Sheldon and Amy's relationship was anything but typical. The methodical, scientific mindset the two characters shared informed their approach to their interactions, which often struck their friends as strange and bewildering. To the credit of the writers of "The Big Bang Theory," though, their relationship wasn't simply played for laughs. Rather, the two had their ups and downs, separating in seasons 8 and 9 before getting back together and eventually getting married in season 11. Their journey throughout the series, from their first meeting to their wedding day and beyond, saw Sheldon learning to not only better understand Amy's feelings but also those of his friends and loved ones (as well as his own).

Over the course of "The Big Bang Theory," Amy also blossomed as a character in her own right and became defined by more than just her relationship with Sheldon. At first, however, it seems she was meant to be purely a mirror image of her significant other, as Bialik has previously attested.