The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik Was Mentioned On The Show Before Her Casting

According to executive producer and writer Steve Molaro, Mayim Bialik did have competition for the role of Amy Farrah Fowler, specifically, another actress who later appears on the series anyway. "Kate Micucci, who would eventually play Raj's love interest, Lucy, auditioned before Mayim, and we thought she was terrific and really funny," Molaro told Radloff in her book. "And then Mayim came in, and aside from being awesome as well, Chuck [Lorre] loved that she actually had a PhD in neuroscience. It could have gone either way between Mayim or Kate, but because Mayim could bring an authenticity to the science and to the intelligence of the character, Chuck was like, 'I think that's so cool. Let's go with her.'"

Ken Miller, who worked as a casting director on "The Big Bang Theory," added that Bialik's audition was exactly right ... so it was a no-brainer not to cast her. "When Mayim came in for the audition, Chuck said, 'You know, we're looking for a female version of Sheldon,' and Mayim goes, 'I got it.' She knew exactly what she was going to do with the character," Miller recalled. "But the role could have been one-and-done if it didn't click. And it was anything but. They kept writing for her."

As for Jim Parsons, who ended up being Bialik's most constant screen partner — Amy and Sheldon start out as friends, start dating, and ultimately get married before the show ended in season 12 — he was familiar with Bialik beforehand thanks to his sister's affection for "Blossom," the weepy film "Beaches," and Bialik's 2009 episode of the TLC series "What Not to Wear." When they first met, Parsons says he wasn't sure where things were going to go from there. "Anyway, when she came on the show, I didn't know what the plan was because it was for one scene in the [season 3 finale] and we went on hiatus after that," he explained before heaping praise upon his co-star. "But I quickly started counting Mayim as a major gift they had given me. I didn't realize how meaningful it would be to be paired with somebody like that, as an actor. It's not unlike how it feels in real life when you're single and all your friends are paired off. It can feel very lonely, so I felt this immense sense of gratitude that I had that kind of partner."

"The Big Bang Theory," including Bialik's "name-drop" and her appearance as Amy Farrah Fowler, is streaming on HBO Max now.