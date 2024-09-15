The Real Reason Mayim Bialik Joined The Cast Of The Big Bang Theory

Chuck Lorre's and Bill Prady's sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" debuted in 2007, when "geek culture," previously considered a fringe group, had already handily become mainstream. Media that was once considered only acceptable for an unseen minority of nerds — "Lord of the Rings," video games, comic books — was now leading the charge of popular entertainment, and a sitcom starring "nerds" was more relatable than ever. Indeed, "The Big Bang Theory" proved that there was a divide between what mainstream culture previously thought nerds looked like, and what they were actually like; one might have known a real-life pop culture obsessive who resented the broad, inaccurate archetypes presented on "The Big Bang Theory."

Regardless, the show was a massive success, lasting 279 episodes over 12 seasons. The series mostly took place in the apartment of Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), two highly intelligent, doctorate-holding young nerds, and their interactions with their friends and their neighbor Penny (Kaley Cuoco). Starting in the show's fourth season, Sheldon began dating the neurobiologist Amy (Mayim Bialik), a woman selected for him by a computerized matching service. Amy and Sheldon are equally clueless when it comes to social interaction, but by the end of the series, the pair will marry.

Bialik was a get for "The Big Bang Theory." She was already known in the pop firmament for recurring roles on "Webster" and "MacGyver" as a child, but really exploded in fame in 1990, playing the title role in the sitcom "Blossom." When that show went off the air in 1995, Bialik, already in college, took mostly voice roles while she studied and earned multiple degrees.

By 2010, Bialik had a doctorate in neuroscience, and was ready to get back into acting ... mostly just to make ends meet. It turns out that "The Big Bang Theory" was the plum gig that presented itself at the right time, and that the pay was good. In a 2021 interview on "The Graham Norton Show," Bialik admitted that she only took the "Theory" job for the health insurance.