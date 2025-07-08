Why Sheldon And Amy's Relationship On The Big Bang Theory Was So Important To Fans

On the one hand, Sheldon Cooper, the protagonist of "The Big Bang Theory" played by Jim Parsons, can be sort of awful to Amy Farrah Fowler, his long-term (and only) girlfriend turned wife, portrayed by "Blossom" veteran and real-life neuroscientist Mayim Bialik. (Amy is, like Bialik, a neuroscientist.) On the other hand, their relationship is a sweet depiction of two socially awkward people finding love, and in Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," she, Parsons, and Bialik speak to the fact that Sheldon and Amy represent something important on television ... and their relationship made fans feel seen.

I honestly don't think I can put it better than Radloff herself did; as she wrote, "What 'Big Bang' was showing was that it's perfectly normal to have your firsts — whether it be a kiss, or an 'I love you,' or sex — come later than the cultural and societal norms we've grown up with. And that mattered."

Apparently, Bialik agrees with that ... and has gotten a lot of seriously positive feedback about the slow-burning romance between Amy and Sheldon. "A lot of people said that seeing someone like Sheldon find and receive love was something they never imagined for their child, or even seeing a couple like that was giving people hope for their kids," Bialik revealed. "I've also heard from some friends of mine who have kids either on the spectrum or who struggle socially, so it was a really interesting source of comfort without laughing at this character who was the kind of character who would often be teased."

"I certainly had a fair share of people reach out to me, or that I would come in contact with, because it made a difference to them to have this character out there," Parsons agreed, speaking to the fact that, throughout "The Big Bang Theory," it's often suggested that never confirmed that Sheldon was on the autism spectrum. He continued: