Star Trek's Leonard Nimoy Was Briefly In One Of Will Ferrell's Biggest Flops

One of the biggest movie surprises of 2009 was that Brad Silberling's uncalled-for film adaptation of the 1970s Sid and Marty Krofft Saturday morning adventure show, "Land of the Lost," was not a waste of its talents' time. Though the film wasn't a creative high point for any of its cast members (Will Ferrell, Anna Friel, Danny McBride, and Jorma Taccone), they were all sublimely game for what Silberling and the screenwriting duo of Chris Henchy and Dennis McNicholas were attempting. And while everyone is in fine form, it's hard to deny that Taccone steals the film as a mischievous, dirty-minded Chaka who keeps trying to get Ferrell's Dr. Rick Marshall killed.

Unfortunately, few moviegoers were in the mood for a big studio goof on a show they watched while snarfing down Frosted Flakes on a non-school day. The film cratered with a not-so-nice $69 million worldwide gross against a $100 million budget. Critics generally panned the movie, leaving it with a 26% Tomatometer score at Rotten Tomatoes, while folks who did buy tickets to see the movie theatrically dinged it with a dreadful C+ Cinemascore.

I don't know if this was a case of Universal failing to deliver on the marketing (they were pretty clear that Silberling's film was a comedy), or people just deciding that they weren't in the market for a spoofy adaptation, but there is no denying that a lot of people really hated this movie – which is bizarre to me because I've watched the movie twice with a crowd, and it absolutely killed both times. It's even got an unexpected and totally inspired Leonard Nimoy cameo!