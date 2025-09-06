10 Marvel Characters Who Could Beat Batman In A Fight

Batman dresses like a giant bat, speaks in a grizzled tone, and disappears into the shadows dramatically, but don't ask him if his mom made his costume for him. In his post-traumatic rage, he'll beat you until you relive the fever dream opening credits of "Peacemaker" in your unconscious state. Yes, the Dark Knight loves to dish out a platter of knuckle sandwiches with a side serving of roundhouse kicks, but he isn't immune to getting his butt kicked either. As a matter of fact, comic book writer Tom King once declared that Batman is only the third-most skilled fighter in the Bat-Family behind Cassandra Cain and Dick Grayson.

As fans, it's fun to debate what-if scenarios and pit Marvel and DC characters against each other. So, the brain obviously goes to the question: which Marvel character could beat Batman in a fight? Now, look, it's pointless picking OP superheroes like Captain Marvel or Jean Grey, because that isn't a fair fight to begin with. It's like Batman vs. Superman — if the Man of Steel wasn't such a nice guy, he could punch a hole through the Caped Crusader's chest before the Dark Knight could find another orphan to turn into a child soldier. In the interest of fairness, we have selected more street-level and melee-based characters for grounded battles. Some superpowers are allowed here, but not godlike abilities.

So, who's ready for fight night? Bandage up those hands and grab the mouthguard, because this is about to get messy!