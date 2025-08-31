The Big Bang Theory Episode That Left Simon Helberg Dumbfounded

Whether he's spying on women or just being generally inappropriate, Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) is at the center of many moments that have aged poorly on "The Big Bang Theory." To put it mildly, he's a ridiculous character, and his escapades typically end in disaster. With that in mind, it's easy to imagine Helberg filming his scenes at the time and wondering what he had gotten himself into. Indeed, one episode in particular stands out to him when it comes to bringing Howard's more questionable moments to life.

Long before his multiple engagements to Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) finds himself trying to spice up his long-distance relationship with Priya Koothrappali (Aarti Mann) through naughty webcam antics in season 2's "The Infestation Hypothesis." Unfortunately, his internet connection isn't strong enough to handle the heat, and his laptop keeps buffering during the moments of truth. As such, Leonard turns to Howard for a solution. And what does the latter come up with? An interface that simulates a human mouth, which will allow Leonard and his significant other to make out with each other from opposite sides of the world.

Leonard ultimately passes on trying the device, so Howard and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) give it a go instead, essentially making out with each other through a metallic substitute for human lips. So, what is it about this moment that left Helberg feeling baffled?