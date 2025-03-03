Every Penny And Leonard Engagement Scene In The Big Bang Theory, Ranked

When Leonard Hofstadter, one of the main nerds on "The Big Bang Theory" portrayed by Johnny Galecki, first lays eyes on his new neighbor Penny (played by Kaley Cuoco), he's immediately smitten; he even tells his best friend and roommate Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) that the babies he wants to have with her will be "smart and beautiful." Honestly, Penny is lucky that Leonard didn't propose marriage a few minutes into their first meeting, but eventually, he does start asking her to marry him — but luckily, they're actually dating by the time he gets around to full-fledged proposals of marriage. (Penny also initiates one of them, but hang tight; we'll get there.)

All in all, a marriage proposal (in some form) comes up a whopping five times between Leonard and Penny throughout "The Big Bang Theory," and incredibly, only one of those times results in an actual engagement. (They also get married twice, partly because their first wedding is such a dud and resulted in one of the show's all-time worst episodes, but that's another matter entirely.) I've gone ahead and ranked all of the "engagement scenes" — or, as most of them are, marital near-misses — for you from worst to best, because to be absolutely frank with you, a lot of them are misguided attempts to fast-forward Leonard and Penny's relationship, with a lot of the "blame" for that resting on the former. (Come on, Leonard. Chill out.)