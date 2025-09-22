The Christopher Nolan Movie Ben Affleck Wishes He Was In

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon go together like peanut butter and jelly. The iconic Boston duo have shared the screen in some of their best movies, but when Damon set out on his own, he has been able to work with so many of the Greatest of All Time directors like Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. In an expansive profile in GQ, Affleck jokes that if he'd been the one to receive those calls, he would have taken those roles in a heartbeat, and in the process lets slip just how badly he wants to be on the set of "The Odyssey:"

"If Martin Scorsese called me and told me to play a waiter, I would take it. Steven Spielberg is one of the great filmmaking architects to ever live. I feel that way about Chris Nolan. I may go visit Matt on the set just to watch Nolan direct. I'm not even kidding at all."

Affleck goes on to explain that while some see acting as a "zero-sum game" where one person's success comes at another's expense. He says that the only reason he obsesses over missed opportunities is when looking at his career as a director:

"If I was going to obsess over something, it would be more about how I really see myself as a director. I think that's what, if you asked me, is there something that you would like to be recognized for? If you pick one thing, I would say it was that. But I also don't feel that I've been denied or thwarted. I feel really lucky."

Getting to watch one of the GOATs direct live in the flesh is a rare opportunity, and it's easy to see why Affleck would do whatever it takes to get on that set, even for just a day. But considering the fact that opening night tickets for "The Odyssey" have already sold out 365 days before it drops in theaters on July 17, 2026, it's safe to say Affleck isn't the only one champing at the bit to shadow Christopher Nolan on set.