Tom Hanks Felt This Hilarious Scene Was The Hardest One Of His Career

In the interview, Hanks shared that the scene in "Turner & Hooch" where he has to try to wrangle the large, terrifying-looking dog into (or rather near to) his car was the most difficult thing he's ever filmed, saying, "It was the most physical, exhausting, time-consuming thing. And because it could only happen in the real world, this is not a moment of CGI to it; there's not a moment of a stuntman being involved in it. Hanks continued:

"It was just me and Beasley, who was the dog who was playing Hooch at the time, and it was steady cams, multiple, multiple versions of it. And the thing that was exhausting about it was, it was just me and that dog every step of the way. It happened in real-time, and it happened over a number of hours, and my body was beaten to a pulp by the time we got to the end, and it was also full energy the entire time. I had to be petrified of this dog at the same time I was commanding that dog."

In the scene, it's just Hanks using two animal catch poles to navigate the dog, who is supposed to be resisting completely and possibly aggressive. While the dog actor seems to be having a lot of fun playing tug-of-war with the poles and Hanks, Mastiffs are ridiculously strong, and trying to wrestle one for a full day of shooting sounds beyond exhausting. When you add to that the fact that Hanks had to perform with his face and voice while physically maneuvering over 100 pounds of dog, the sheer amount of slobber involved, and the sunny outdoor shoot, and it's no wonder Hanks looks sweaty and dead tired in the moments where he's actually gotten into his car and can rest for a moment.