This Hit Marvel Movie With 88% On Rotten Tomatoes Was Saved From Being A DC Knock-Off

With so many movies having been churned out of the Marvel and DC universe, stories and the characters running around in them are guaranteed to get compared in some way. That was absolutely the case when it came to Marvel's newest band of misfits, the New Avengers, previously known as "Thunderbolts*." This ragtag team of not-so-great characters in the MCU fired off shots that were hitting in a very similar direction to a team of DCEU bad guys putting a shift in as good ones.

The first was David Ayer's universally loathed "Suicide Squad" and the second was James Gunn's run at Task Force X, "The Suicide Squad." Blending the old members and new ones, the movie earned an impressive 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the success paving the way for Gunn eventually taking complete control, along with Peter Safran, of the DC Universe and the infinite earths within it.

Putting the two teams side by side was a concern that someone behind "Thunderbolts*" was already aware of, and they made a conscious effort to avoid it. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, MCU writer Eric Pearson explained how he managed Yelena Belova and her reluctant allies to avoid making them look like Task Force X. "Every other Marvel project, I've come in later. So 'Thunderbolts*' will always probably be my favorite, because it was nothing, and then I made it into something. There was a failed version that I tried to do, which was too close to 'Suicide Squad.'" The film needed to change tactics, and quickly.