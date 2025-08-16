The And Just Like That Finale Destroys The Legacy Of Sex And The City

Spoilers for "Party of One," the series finale of "And Just Like That..." follow, insofar as a show like this can even be spoiled.

The series finales of "How I Met Your Mother" and "Game of Thrones" can officially step aside. There's a new winner of the "worst series finale" award, and it belongs firmly to "Party of One," the last episode of the "Sex and the City" revival and sequel, titled "And Just Like That..." Indeed, to say this episode is a huge, steaming pile of crap is an understatement. Beyond that, in the last 34 minutes of this interminable, consistently illogical, and often downright awful series, it betrays literally everything that "Sex and the City" once proudly represented.

I've already talked at length right here at /Film about how "And Just Like That..." absolutely sucks and why it flat-out fails, on every conceivable level, to live up to the highs and even the lows of "Sex and the City." I've also previously discussed the fact that, two weeks ago, we learned that "And Just Like That..." would be coming to a close at the end of its third season. Frankly, I probably should have anticipated that whatever the same writers behind plotlines like "Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) seduces a virginal nun played by Rosie O'Donnell who then sings a song from 'Wicked' at her in Times Square" would cook up for the last episode of the series would be annoying and horrible, but wow! I truly did not anticipate the literal s**tshow we'd get, and I feel like an absolute clown!!!

I will, of course, get into the nitty-gritty about why this abrupt and meandering episode (pick a struggle!!!) is such a bad and weird finale, but let me tackle the "destroying the legacy of 'Sex and the City'" bit first. Throughout the original show, our protagonist Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, dates a bunch of guys ... but she also enjoys her independence and always prioritizes her friendships with Miranda, Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis, who returned for "And Just Like That...") and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall, who pointedly did not return for the revival series). In "Party of One," Carrie, for literally no apparent reason whatsoever, seems to start from square one when it comes to the "daunting" prospect of being "alone." Seriously?!