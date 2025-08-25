Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Had An Oscars Run Shared Only By Orson Welles And Charlie Chaplin

When a young and very broke Sylvester Stallone wrote "Rocky," managed to get it financed, then somehow convinced the studio to let him star in it (Sly almost lost the lead role to a "Gunsmoke" actor), he achieved something that feels like it would be almost impossible today. In the streaming age, in which we teeter on the verge of an AI-driven garbage future, the incredible underdog story that is Stallone's own rise to fame seems like it belongs to a bygone era.

That underdog story mirrored Rocky Balboa's own path to glory. Sly was living in New York and had struggled to maintain any sort of career as an actor prior to "Rocky." Between cleaning out the cages at the Central Park Zoo and sleeping in the Port Authority Bus Terminal for a few nights, he'd starred in a softcore sexploitation film named "The Party at Kitty and Stud's," and made an uncredited appearance in one of the greatest war movies ever made. His biggest project was the Roger Corman produced B-movie "Death Race 2000," which debuted a year before "Rocky" and saw Stallone in an atypical villain role. Soon, after, however, he became famous for portraying one of the most legendary good guys in cinema history.

"Rocky" debuted to critical acclaim and box office success in 1976, making Stallone a star but also cluing Hollywood in to his writing talents. The film received ten Oscar nominations, with Sly himself earning two: Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay. He may have lost in both categories, but simply being nominated put him on the level of Oscars royalty that only two other individuals in the history of film have matched.