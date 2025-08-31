Jenna Ortega Starred In This Forgotten Netflix Horror Comedy Before Wednesday

This post contains spoilers for "The Babysitter" and "The Babysitter: Killer Queen."

"Wednesday" is back with a second season full of spooks, along with a mysterious stalker who's making life difficult for its titular protagonist (played by Jenna Ortega). Ortega's Wednesday is significantly different from Christina Ricci's iconic rendition from the 1990s "Adams Family" movies, as the Netflix series takes a more blunt, sardonic approach to her personality (all while creating ample space for begrudging vulnerability). The show's first season previously established just how effective this interpretation of the character is, and season 2 really only works thanks to Ortega's magnetic charisma as its lead. "Wednesday," however, is not the first Netflix title Ortega has starred in, as her breakout role came in the sequel to a slasher horror-comedy that did massive numbers on the platform back in 2017.

I'm talking about director McG's fun, fresh "The Babysitter," which gave rise to a rather disappointing follow-up. Also helmed by McG and released in 2020, "The Babysitter: Killer Queen" (as the sequel is titled) picks up two years after the events of the first movie. "The Babysitter" wears its camp elements on its sleeve with tongue-in-cheek pride, indulging in excess because it knows exactly how to have fun at its own expense. Samara Weaving's Bee is the obvious standout of the film, which is why her absence is dearly felt in "Killer Queen. (She only appears briefly in the movie and feels like little more than an afterthought to its story.) Still, for as flawed and questionable as "Killer Queen" is, Ortega's Phoebe is one of the few aspects that work in the film's favor.

Before we dive into Ortega's performance in "Killer Queen," though, it's worth quickly recapping the events of the first movie. In "The Babysitter," high schooler Cole (Judah Lewis) accidentally discovers that his babysitter, Bee, and her friends are in a demonic cult, which puts a dangerous target on his back. By the time "Killer Queen" begins, the somewhat older Cole is still recovering from the traumatic events when he's once again pulled into some cult-related shenanigans, forcing him to take a stand and fight back. With that in mind, here's how Ortega's breakout Netflix role fares when compared to the rest of the film.