This Alfred Hitchcock Crime Thriller Was Once Banned In A Major U.S. City

Alfred Hitchcock might be the most famous director to ever live. His name is synonymous with the word "suspense," having crafted some of the finest motion pictures of all time, but the acclaimed director was plenty controversial during his lifetime as well. His horror masterpiece "Psycho" was accused of being needlessly violent and sexually perverse, but his most controversial film might be a surprise for anyone who isn't well-versed in his long filmography.

Hitchcock's 1948 crime thriller "Rope" was seen as something of a lesser entry before having a critical reevaluation over the last decade. It was mostly known as a footnote for being Hitchcock's first Technicolor film and its unconventional production. Based on the true story of two Chicago students who similarly attempted to get away with "the perfect crime," Hitchcock decided to tell the story in real time, stitching together several long takes to give the appearance of a film that never cuts away from the action. Perennial Hitchcock favorite James Stewart stars as the boy's prep school housemaster and voice of morality, who the boys put to the test.

The film was remarkably controversial, even by Hitchcock's standards. It faced heavy pressure from film censors during the era of the Production Code that enforced a harsh and arbitrary set of rules against anything deemed amoral, and when it finally screened in theaters, censor boards in Seattle, Atlanta, and Memphis banned the film from being screened in their respective cities. The New York Times reports that "Rope" had already played for a day at Seattle's Orpheum Theater before censors banned future screenings, while in Chicago, the police "barred the picture on the grounds that it was not 'wholesome' entertainment." Warner Bros. was able to appeal the decision and bring the picture back in theaters as an "adults only" film, but the question of why the film proved to be so controversial still lingers for Hitchcock fans who are rediscovering the film today. There are three primary reasons why, two prominently on display in the film's opening moments and one hidden subversively in the subtext.