A New World War Z Movie Might Finally Happen - And It Shouldn't Be A Sequel

Well over a decade after the first movie hit theaters, it seems a "World War Z" sequel may finally be in the cards. Maybe. At the very least, it's on the minds of the new regime at Paramount. The studio recently finished its merger with Skydance, meaning that there is new leadership at the top, and they have ambitions to court top talent and take over the box office. That team is led by David Ellison, the founder of Skydance, now Chairman and CEO of Paramount.

After the merger closed, Ellison and some of the other brass at Paramount held a press conference and, per The Hollywood Reporter, they're looking to make a splash when it comes to big movies. "One of our biggest priorities is restoring Paramount as the No. 1 destination for the most talented artists and filmmakers in the world," Ellison said. "Great filmmakers make great movies."

This is where things get interesting. Naturally, those ambitions extend to obvious stuff like "Top Gun 3." A no-brainer. But the report notes that co-film chief Josh Greenstein name-checked a new "World War Z" movie as a "priority," alongside "Star Trek" and "Transformers. "World War Z 2" was officially canceled by Paramount back in 2019, and it's been pretty quiet on that front ever since. It appears as though noise is going to kick up sooner rather than later. At a time when no specifics are available, it's worth considering that this should probably take the form of a reboot/new adaptation, rather than a sequel.

In the 2013 movie directed by Marc Forster, Brad Pitt plays a former United Nations employee, Gerry Lane, who is forced to travel the world in a race against time to stop a zombie pandemic that is threatening to destroy humanity. It's more of a globe-trotting action movie with zombies in it. Rather crucially, it was also a big hit — albeit with one major caveat.

"World War Z" is the biggest zombie movie ever, having made $540 million at the box office. It's also by far the most expensive, with a monstrous $190 million budget. It was rewritten multiple times with lots of reshoots along the way. It straight-up skirted disaster, and it was nothing shy of a miracle that it became the hit we know it as.