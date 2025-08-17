Superman's Animated Krypto Shorts Rescue The Best Abandoned MCU Idea

James Gunn's "Superman" has performed well theatrically. It's a movie that has resonated both with critics weary of superhero movie slop and also with audiences who were hesitant to believe in yet another attempt at bringing the Man of Steel to the big screen.

In true Gunn fashion, this is an earnest, sincere, and silly superhero movie that fully embraces its comic book roots rather than try and hide them behind a gloomy and uber-serious tone. Indeed, "Superman" features kaiju fights, a Green Lantern with a ridiculous haircut, Lex Luthor yelling video game fight combos, literal monkeys working on keyboards as internet trolls, and also Krypto the Superdog being simultaneously the cutest and also worst dog on the planet.

Of course, the success of Krypto was rather immediate and noticeable, with the movie inspiring an increase in dog adoptions in the U.S., and leading to us speculating whether James Gunn's newly announced follow-up to "Superman" might just be a Krypto movie. Even if he doesn't get his own feature film (though don't forget about that recent animated "DC League of Super-Pets" movie), Krypto did just get his own series of short animated films.

That's right, Krypto is the star of his own show! Warner Bros. just released the first episode of an animated shorts series titled "Krypto Saves the Day" on HBO Max, with more episodes dropping throughout the year and into 2026. The shorts are 2D animated, with the first episode following Krypto causing all sorts of chaos through Metropolis before saving a school bus full of children. It's cute, funny, and it also rescues an abandoned idea from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.