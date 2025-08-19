Fans Of HBO's Primal Need To Watch This Adult Swim Fantasy Series

Genndy Tartakovsky is a master of his craft and a legendary modern animator. He helped with the creation of Cartoon Network Studios, while his work on "Dexter's Laboratory" and "The Powerpuff Girls" helped establish Cartoon Network as the successor to Hanna-Barbera, ushering in a new era of American cartoons along the way.

Tartakovsky has tackled plenty of genres throughout his career since then, going from comedy to fantasy, sci-fi, drama, and even horror, but he's often combined all of them into a single story, as he did with his masterpiece, "Samurai Jack." And while Tartakovsky is arguably best known for his work on all ages projects, he is just as adept at making animation for adults. His latest project is "Fixed," a raunchy, transgressive, and very hard R-rated animated comedy about a dog going on a wild adventure out on the town the night before he's due to be neutered. It's the filthiest movie of 2025, yet it's also a film with stunning animation and fantastic physical comedy.

Then there's "Primal," arguably Tartakovsky's greatest project since "Samurai Jack" and an incredible feat of animation. The show follows a caveman and a Tyrannosaurus Rex who bond after experiencing tragedies and journey through a prehistoric wasteland, encountering plenty of brutal danger, monstrous creatures, and more. That show is entirely devoid of dialogue (whenever characters do communicate, it's either with grunts, roars, or ancient languages that viewers are not meant to understand). Its action is brutal, gnarly, and also rather emotional, with Tartakovsky imbuing the fights with emotional stakes that make them important to the characters' stories in fascinating ways.

While we wait for "Primal" to return for season 3, fans should check out "Unicorn: Warriors Eternal," Tartakovsky's latest Adult Swim cartoon and a series that feels like the culmination of the animator's previous output.