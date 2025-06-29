A Cartoon Network Classic Was Born Out Of Complaints About Action Shows

In the '90s and early '00s, Cartoon Network was almost an oasis for animation. This was a place where artists could create their own shows and be supported by a studio and a network, rather than cartoons being created by producers or executives. It was a new golden age after the creative bankruptcy of the toy ad-driven '80s, an era of such groundbreaking shows as "The Powerpuff Girls" and "Dexter's Laboratory," of experimental shows and stunning animation.

After the initial wave of cartoons, Cartoon Network Studios was established, and a second generation of shows created by the original animators started being released. Key among them was "Samurai Jack," the highest-rated animated series on Metacritic and a testament to the beauty of animation. The cartoon follows a time-traveling samurai who attempts to stop a powerful shapeshifting demon from taking over the world. The show explored a myriad of genres and tones, tacking demons, robots, and all sorts of weird creatures, enemies, and allies — like Scots and pirates.

Genndy Tartakovsky first came up with some elements of the story for "Samurai Jack" when he was only 10 years old, but when it came time to pitch his follow-up to "Dexter's Laboratory," the impetus came from a disillusionment with what was on TV at the time.

"I had been complaining about action shows since I was a kid," Tartakovsky told IndieWire for the 25th anniversary of Cartoon Network Studios. "Both anime shows and also American shows would have 20 minutes of talking and then two minutes of great action. They didn't give me enough, I wanted more. And I wanted a break from the dialogue of 'Dexter' and 'Powerpuff,' so the driving factor was me wanting something different. And the result was 'Samurai Jack.'"